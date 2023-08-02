Finally, a team of doctors at LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi succeeded in removing the uterus of a 38-year-old woman who weighed three kilograms and caused her a lot of pain for eight years, as a result of her acute adenomyosis.

The medical team used a laparoscopic approach to perform minimally invasive surgery to minimize blood loss.

The patient, Aurora Erika Timbang, who works as a sales representative and has resided in the UAE for 12 years, reported that she had monthly painful cramps and severe bleeding, in addition to frequent vomiting, and was often transferred to the emergency room to be given analgesics and intravenous nutrients to reduce pain attacks and treat dehydration resulting from bleeding. Noting that her suffering increased during the period of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and her condition worsened, and she was losing a lot of blood, which led to a decrease in hemoglobin, and affected her work as a result of her having to take frequent vacations.

She pointed out that the doctors recommended a hysterectomy because of her poor condition, but she refused to cling to the dream of having children, but as the bleeding continued, the size of the uterus began to swell, and she decided to perform the operation, so that the examinations revealed that the tissues had grown a lot and the weight of the uterus was about three kilograms.