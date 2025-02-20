The victim, who was attacked during the early hours of Wednesday, has been transferred with serious prognosis to the October 12 hospital

02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 05: 35h.





A 29 -year -old man has been seriously injured after suffering an aggression with a white weapon in the neck in the early hours of Wednesday while he was on the street in the Puente de Vallecas district, Madrid emergencies have reported to Europa Press.

The events have taken place around 3.45 on Wednesday at the height of the number 19 of Francisco Laguna Street. The young man, who has called for emergency services, presented a Large wound In the neck that he himself had tried to cover with a scarf.

The injured has been intubated and transferred with a serious prognosis to the October 12 hospital in Madrid, by Samur-Civil Protection. The ambulance has been escorted by the Municipal Police, while the National Police has already opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the aggression.