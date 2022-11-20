The Health Secretary of the State of Durango announced through its official Twitter account the loss of a carrier of aseptic meningitis.

Mention is made that the Ministry of Health of Durango is in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Mexico and Hospital General 450 to provide the best care to patients carriers of said disease.

According to the “El siglo de Durango” website, there is currently an updated record of eight deaths, which have been caused by aseptic meningitis, the most recent case is of a young man 28-year-old who had been receiving medical attention in intensive care for more than a week at the General Hospital 450.

The feminine She responded to the name of Cinthia “R” and had entered the aforementioned hospital on the sixth of the current month.

It is worth mentioning that practically since the entry of the woman to the clinic was in intensive care, being the area in which passed away this Saturday as a result of said condition.

It should be noted that currently they have a total of 57 cases in the entity.

Similarly, it is mentioned that the relatives of patients carriers of meningitis have indicated that there are still seven cases hospitalized in the intensive care area in the General Hospital 450 and several more cases are on the floor, where they are attended by the personnel of Health.

As for the medicine received by patients with meningitis who are in the intensive care area, is not the same as that received by patients with said illness that are on the floor. since for patients on the floor the amount of medication is different, since their doses depend on the gravity of the case.