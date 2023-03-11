Saturday, March 11, 2023, 1:56 p.m.



A 27-year-old man died this afternoon in Murcia after suffering a traffic accident in the Los Ramos district. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the events took place around 12:00 on the San Javier RM-300 highway. The accident occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle. After the crash, the motorcyclist was unconscious on the ground.

A Mobile Emergency Unit of the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management, and the Local Police of Murcia have traveled to the scene. The doctors reported that the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.