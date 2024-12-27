The National Police has arrested a young man, 27 years old and of Colombian nationality, for, allegedly, mistreat your baby and cause injuries who required treatment in the pediatric ICU of the Son Espases Hospital in Palm.

The investigation agents of the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) received notice that a minor admitted to the hospital could have been victim of abuseas reported by the police force in a statement.

The events occurred last December 15 in the afternoon, when the minor admitted to the hospital with injuries consistent with abuse.

The versions of what happened would have been “contradictory” and “unclear” from the beginning, so they were not compatible with medical prognoses. In this way, a possible shaking could be confirmed as the cause of the injuries.

Due to what happened and after the pertinent investigation, the agents have proceeded to the father’s arrest of the minor, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of child abuse.