Javier Carrión / AGM

Medical personnel had to attend to a motorist who was seriously injured on the road from Pliego to Bullas. The 26-year-old driver left the road to a terrace in the area called the Pearl Zone without any other vehicles involved.

112 received several calls reporting the accident at 12:16 pm. Civil Guard patrols and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) traveled to the scene of the accident. After being stabilized by the health workers, the wounded man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.