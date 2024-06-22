Units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan began extinguishing a fire in a 26-story high-rise building in Astana

In Astana, units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kazakhstan began to extinguish a fire in a 26-story high-rise building next to the Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center. This is reported by TASS.

“At these minutes in the city of Astana, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a building located on Turan Avenue 37/9,” the message noted.

There are no reports of casualties as a result of the fire. Local media reports about the evacuation of residents of a high-rise building. The cause of the fire is also still unknown; only reports of the outer cladding catching fire are given. In this case, the incident was assigned the rank of increased danger.

