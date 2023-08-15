A 25-year-old speleologist was injured yesterday at a depth of about 200 meters during an exploration in the Grotta del Falco, on the Alburni mountains, in the province of Salerno. On site, in Corleto Monforte, there is the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps with various local teams and other rescue teams from other areas of Italy.

In the past few hours, the speleologist was reached by the first intervention team and was visited by a doctor who stabilized her and then decided with the operators how to get the young woman back. A telephone cable was also laid to allow communications. It is estimated that it will still take some time to bring the woman back to the surface.

The girl, who was in a cave with a group of friends, slipped while they were walking a horizontal stretch of a few hundred meters, at a depth of about 130 meters, causing a trauma to her lower limb. The injured person was then tied up and recovery began. A team made up of Umbrian and Sicilian technicians took steps to widen the narrowest sections of the cave to allow the stretcher to pass easily.