A 25-year-old young man has died in the Granada town of Churriana de la Vega (population 16,026) from shots fired by another 32-year-old man with whom he had argued and who has already been arrested. Around midnight from Thursday to Friday, the victim and attacker met at the door of the 24-hour self-service Las Cruces. At that time, the premises do not serve inside, but rather the customers stay on the street and the clerk attends behind glass, like some gas stations on the night shift. According to Antonio Narváez, mayor of Churriana de la Vega, citing the account of the events offered by the person who was in charge of the premises at that time, the shopkeeper went inside the premises to look for some product that the victim had requested. . Upon returning, he saw that they were arguing and shortly after, that the alleged assailant fired a shot at the deceased. According to Civil Guard sources, the shot was made with a short weapon.

The shot did not cause the instantaneous death of the victim, who was still able to walk a few tens of meters. The 112 Emergency Service was alerted with a call and when the health services and the Civil Guard arrived where they had been told, the deceased, of whom no name or information has been released beyond his age and who is of Spanish nationality, was on San Roque street, just over 100 meters from the scene. Already on San Roque street, as the mayor explains, he bled to death and died. The medical services could not revive him.

The Civil Guard “immediately” arrested the alleged murderer at his home, according to the mayor of the town. Antonio Narváez explained that neither of the two involved were born in Churriana de la Vega, a town located a few kilometers from the capital. He does not know, however, if they lived in it at this time. Narváez has described what happened as “a very painful situation for the people and tremendously regrettable.”

This is the second incident with deaths and weapons so far this week in Granada. On Monday, in the town of Jayena, 45 kilometers from the capital, two men were arrested for shooting another 40-year-old man who was working on a farm at the time. The deceased was working on his tractor when two vehicles arrived and shot him several times, causing his death. On this occasion the arrest of the two main suspects was also quick. On Wednesday they went to court.