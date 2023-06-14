In a tragic event that has shocked Mexico City, a 25-year-old woman was a victim of femicide inside of room 404 of the Jacarandas hotellocated in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The lifeless body of the young woman was discovered on Monday, June 12, by a hotel worker, who, having received no response after knocking on the door, decided to enter the room and found the horrifying scene.

The Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) has assumed the responsibility of investigating this atrocious crime that puts a family in mourning and once again revealed the gender violence that persists in our society.

She did not enter the hotel alone

According to the information provided by the FGJCDMX, the woman entered the hotel accompanied by a man, whose identity is still unknown. The authorities are working hard to find the whereabouts of the suspect and clarify the motives behind this heartbreaking act.

The journalistic reports have revealed that the body of the young woman presented “multiple traces of blows in different parts of the body”which indicates the brutality with which it was attacked.

Faced with this situation, the Specialized Prosecutor for the Investigation of Feminicide of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims has intervened in the case.

Likewise, the collaboration of the Investigative Police (PDI) has been requested to search for possible witnesses and review the hotel’s video surveillance cameras, in search of clues that help clarify what happened.

In this bleak scenario, the team from the Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services appeared at the crime scene to collect evidence and indications that could contribute to the investigation.

It is important to highlight that this femicide occurs in a context in which the fight against violence against women has become more relevant in Mexico City. According to the most recent report of the Alert for Violence against Women, published in May, a 45% decrease in the incidence of femicides in the capital has been observed, based on the investigation files registered between 2020 and 2023. However , this tragic event reminds us that there is still a long way to go to completely eradicate this scourge that affects our society.