The 25-year-old driver of a passenger car died on Saturday night in Cartagena after suffering a spectacular traffic accident at the entrance to the city on the A-30 highway. The vehicle ended up embedded against a lamppost.

According to emergency sources, the accident occurred around ten at night. The vehicle lurched several times, jumped into the opposite lane and ended up splitting in the Plaza de Alicante. The man behind the wheel died on the spot. At the moment, the age of the deceased is unknown.

The accident forced the mobilization of several teams from the Local Police of Cartagena and the Fire Service. Until the scene of the events, health workers from 061 came. Police sources indicated that, according to the first data, the car was circulating at high speed on this urban road.