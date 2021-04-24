The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, praised the efforts of the work teams at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in seizing the perpetrators of crimes in record time and with high professionalism, and their efforts to maintain safety and security in the emirate, which contributed to the decline in criminal reports in the first quarter of this year by a percentage 13.4%, compared to the same period last year, and a decrease in the disturbing unknown crime by 25% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2020, while the percentage of information reports increased by 99.6% in the first quarter of this year compared to 99% in the first quarter of the year. The year is 2020.

Lieutenant Hamad Abdullah Al-Ali from the Criminal Control Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, during a meeting to evaluate the department’s performance, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, reviewed the results achieved by the General Department of Investigations in implementing the development and strategic plans to achieve the desired goals and indicators. In reducing troubling crime rates, prompt handling of reports, plans to reduce crime in jurisdictions, and forming effective work teams.

Lieutenant Al-Alili also reviewed the statistics of reports at the level of police stations, as the statistics showed a decrease in the percentage of registration of worrying reports and unknown reports in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Lieutenant Hamad Al-Alili also provided an explanation about the most important issues that were dealt with, and the reasons that led to the decrease in crime in cooperation with police stations, in addition to the role of the Statistical Analysis Center in the process of criminal linking, obtaining information and distributing it to field teams, and predicting the crime and the expected criminal methods through the use of Artificial intelligence techniques.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said, “The periodic meetings of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police or whoever acts on his behalf contribute to raising the efficiency of performance and work, discussing future projects, and resolving obstacles that may permeate the work, to follow up the implementation of an integrated methodology that evaluates The department’s quarterly results, within a specific timetable, give an opportunity and an opportunity to see the trends that define the department’s objectives, and the methods by which results are evaluated compared to previous years, and contribute to the introduction of many development plans to achieve the desired goals.





