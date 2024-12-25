A 24-year-old young man was injured this Wednesday in a tumultuous fight in the Atalayas nightclub area, in Murcia, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia.

The event occurred around 6:24 a.m. this Wednesday, when the single emergency telephone number ‘1-1-2’ has received several calls reporting a riot in the Atalayas area, which has required the presence of the National Police.

An ambulance from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management ‘061’ also traveled to the scene and stabilized and subsequently transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital a 24-year-old young man, injured by a head injury.