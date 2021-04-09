A 24-year-old young man died this Friday in a tragic traffic accident that occurred on the AP-7, at the entrance of the tunnel that connects the Alicante municipality of Pilar de la Horadada with San Pedro del Pinatar. The accident, which was recorded by traffic surveillance cameras, occurred at 11:20 am, when the driver, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of driving for unknown reasons and crashed into the median.

The blow was so violent that the tourism rose several meters, circling in the air, until crashing some fifty meters beyond the collision point, right at the entrance of the tunnel.

The Alicante Emergency Information and Coordination Center received several calls from other drivers, warning of the terrible accident. A SAMU unit has traveled there, whose medical team could only confirm the death of the driver, a 24-year-old young man.