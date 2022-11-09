One of the popular protests that have followed the death of the Iranian woman of Kurdish origin Mahsa Amini. / D. Senkaya / Reuters

Iranian security forces are harshly cracking down on protests that began in mid-September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by the Morale Police in Tehran. The reason for her arrest was that she was wearing her veil wrong. Since then, thousands of citizens, especially women, have taken to the streets demanding more freedom. A request that has cost the lives of nearly 300 people while another 14,000 have been arrested.

Among those imprisoned are two Spanish citizens: the Madrid adventurer Santiago Sánchez and the 24-year-old Ana Baneira. It was the news agency of Activists for Human Rights (HRANA) that warned this Wednesday night of this latest arrest, later confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From the agency, however, they claimed to be unaware of the specific place and day of his arrest. They only indicated that “an informed source close to her family told HRNA that she was detained in recent days” and that her arrest occurred during the protests that are taking place throughout the country.

Although for the Police of the Asian country a reason to end up behind bars is simply to visit Amini’s grave. That is what Sánchez apparently did a month ago when he lost track of him on Iranian soil. This 41-year-old adventurer from Madrid had left Madrid on foot nine months ago. His objective was to reach the Iranian coast to later cross by boat to Qatar and thus be able to enjoy the upcoming World Cup.

To do this, he crossed Turkey without problems, then Iraq and settled without problems in Saqez, a city in Iranian Kurdistan and Amini’s small homeland. There she visited the tomb with her translator and since then the track of this Spaniard has been lost. For weeks he was unaccounted for, until finally the Iran International channel claimed that he was incarcerated in a prison in Tehran.

According to his family, he is in good health although they lack more information about him. The Embassy in the Persian capital is following both cases in order to offer the necessary consular assistance.

more riots



Iranian security forces continued this Wednesday with their repression using live ammunition and tear gas against protesters who took to the streets again in the southeast of the country, according to eyewitnesses.

The protests returned again to cities like Zahedan, with many shops closed for fear of violence, reports Europa Press. On September 30, dozens of people died in this city in what is now known as Bloody Sunday, the blackest episode since the protests began.