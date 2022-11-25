The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out an investigation to clarify a collision that occurred on the morning of September 27 on the MU-30 highway, near the Murcian district of San Ginés. The accident caused extremely serious injuries to a motorcyclist after receiving a side impact from a tourism that fled the scene. The operation concluded with the identification and location of a woman as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of abandoning the scene of the accident and serious injuries.

The 112 Emergency Service reported the events to the Operations Center (COTA) of the Traffic Sector of the Murcia Civil Guard, which alerted several patrols, the Reporting Team of the Murcia Traffic Detachment and the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT). In the place they carried out a technical-ocular inspection and compiled a series of testimonies and evidence to clarify the collision.

The first indications revealed that the tourism was of the Renault Megane brand, although its registration could not be ascertained. The motorcyclist who had serious injuries had to be transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca university hospital in Murcia to undergo surgery.

Civil Guard investigation



The accident occurred early in the morning, which led investigators to assume that he was following a normal route. Possibly it would be what is known as ‘in itinere’, that is, a round trip to the workplace. For this reason, given the possibility that tourism would repeat the same path, the Civil Guard compiled various shots from the cameras in the Alcantarilla tunnel. To this they added random devices to identify vehicles in the area, which made it possible to locate a car that matched the noted characteristics and had numerous body defects.

The analysis of the car allowed the agents of the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Traffic Sector of the Civil Guard of Murcia to link that vehicle with the large displacement motorcycle. Based on these tests, the agents proceeded to locate the driver, a 24-year-old resident of Murcia. The young woman was investigated as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of abandoning the scene of the accident and serious injuries. The driver, the seized vehicle and the proceedings have been made available to Investigating Court number 7 of Murcia.