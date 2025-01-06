A young 24 years old has dead this Monday after being rolled over for a train between Torrellano and San Gabriel, south of the city of Alicante, as confirmed by sources in the open investigation.

The tragic event occurred after 6:00 p.m. when the victim, a Moldovan national, crossed the ways for one point unauthorized by the way. The first indications are that he was fishing and got lost, according to what he has said. Information.

Several Scientific and Judicial Police units have traveled to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the event, the same sources have detailed.

For its part, Adif has reported that it has been interrupted the railway circulation between Torrellano and Sant Gabriel after the collision. The incident affects Long Distance, Medium Distance and Commuter trains on line C-1 of the Murcia-Alicante hub, he detailed.