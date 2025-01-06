A young woman of 24 years She died this Monday after being hit by a train between Torrellano and San Gabriel, in Alicante, as investigation sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The events occurred after 6:00 p.m. this Monday, Three Kings’ Day, when the victim, a Moldovan national, crossed the tracks at an unauthorized crossing point.

They have traveled to the place several Scientific and Judicial Police units investigating the circumstances of the event, the same sources have detailed.

For its part, Adif has reported that railway traffic has been interrupted between Torrellano and Sant Gabriel after the collision. The incident affects Long Distance, Medium Distance and Commuter trains on line C-1 of the Murcia-Alicante hub, he detailed.