The life of Paco Naval Pérez, 24, came to a halt this morning. He died allegedly murdered by a 20-year-old man, who stabbed him with a large knife on a street in Chipiona (Cádiz), as reported by the Civil Guard. According to the investigators, the attack occurred at two in the afternoon on Saturday, without a word between the attacker and his victim, and without any known links between the two. Both were natives of the Cadiz town. Naval, married with a daughter, played as a central defender for the Chipiona Soccer Club, which is a member of the Segunda Andaluza Senior. The crime has shocked the municipality and the world of football.

“We don’t even have words to begin with,” lamented the local team in a tweet, shared by David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE). “This seems like a nightmare, but unfortunately it is real. Our player Paco Naval has left us, he passed away this morning. One early morning fighting between life and death. Paco was only 24 years old. A whole life ahead. DEP ”, added the message from the club.

The nightmare began around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. In the middle of the street In the daylight. The young assailant, who was already arrested and transferred to police stations before going to court, stabbed Naval in the chest with a huge knife. “Paco was at that moment talking with some friends and surprisingly he received the brutal and deadly attack,” details the local newspaper. The Voice of Cadiz. The victim was taken to the Sanlúcar de Barrameda hospital, before being sent to Jerez de la Frontera, in the same province. But, given the seriousness of the injuries, he was transferred by helicopter to the Puerta del Mar Hospital, in the capital, where he died around 02:30 on Sunday.

The crime has shocked the town, of about 20,000 inhabitants, Andalusian sports and Spanish football, which has expressed its regret over the death of the defender. “Real Madrid deeply regrets the death of Paco Naval, and wants to express its condolences and affection to all his family, his club, his teammates and loved ones,” the white club stated on its social media. “From Valencia CF we send our deepest condolences to Chipiona CF on the death of the player. Much encouragement and a big hug for his family and friends ”, the Mestalla team has joined.

The mayor of Chipiona, Luis Mario Aparcero, has declared three days of official mourning for “the brutal murder.” “It is a misfortune that has shocked us all and that makes us totally sad, a very appreciated young man with his whole life ahead of him,” said the councilor. The detainee had no record of this type of crime, according to sources of the investigation.