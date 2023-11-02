The Ciarán storm has left its first victim in Spain. A 23-year-old woman has died in Madrid after a tree collapsed on her in a pedestrian crossing on Almagro Street, in the center of the capital, according to the Samur emergency service. The tree has fallen due to the strong winds left by the passage of the Ciarán storm.

The events occurred at 1:00 p.m. at number 2 of this popular road. The large tree fell due to the strong wind, even lifting part of the pavement and hitting several people, including this young woman, who was waiting with her parents at a pedestrian crossing and who received the strongest impact. She was trapped between the branches and died almost instantly.

The members of the Samur-Civil Protection went to the scene a few minutes later, but found the young woman deceased, with no possibility of being revived. The city’s firefighters have rescued her body from among its branches.

Five more people have been treated for minor bumps, bruises and cuts, and some have been taken to hospital for further tests. The psychologist on duty has attended to the parents of the deceased in the area. Agents from the National and Municipal Police have blocked Almagro Street, as well as the adjacent Génova and Sagasta Streets.

In the Community of Madrid, where the red alert has been declared, the Emergency services have raised 600 minor files for various causes related to bad weather, such as damage to trees and facades, and the main parks in the city have been closed. city, like Retiro.