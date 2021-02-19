The Netflix series “Sunderland ‘Till I die” (From Sunderland to death) showed the intimacies of a club in the Second Division of English football. From how players, dressing rooms, intimacies and everything that is not seen is incorporated behind the curtain. Something similar happened with “Atlas, the other passion” program that followed the club of the First D that recently got the long-awaited promotion.

‘Sunderland’ Til I Die ‘has no waste. A Netflix Must Watch for football fans, and especially for fans of English football. pic.twitter.com/URKESaZfrV – Francisco Bono (@iscobono) December 17, 2018

The young man in question who spent millions to buy the club is Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Son of Margarita Boganova, the richest Russian woman in the world, and Robert Louis-Dreyfus, who was CEO of Adidas at the time and owned Olympique de Marseille (he died in 2019).

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and his mother Margarita Bogdanova supporting Olympique de Marseille

When the series came out, the club was looking to return to the top flight of British football. The reality is totally different, he descended to the third category and at the moment he is one point to the playoff positions to be promoted.

As a Christmas present, Kyril went and bought the most famous club in the Red N. The previous owner, one of the protagonists, Stewart Donald, cleaned up the club’s finances but in sports it cost him a lot. Although Donald, the Uruguayan Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven, will continue as leaders but with a minimal participation.

“Kyril’s commitment, insight and integrity convinced us to accept his proposal,” said Donald, who had acquired Sunderland in 2018 alongside Sartori and Methven.

Charlie Methven still owns a percentage of the #Sunderland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and his work became known throughout the world 🌎 from the series of #Netflix “Sunderland ‘Til I Die” In a chat with @maxipalma, the executive told us the global impact 💵 ⚽️ of the series for the club pic.twitter.com/ew71Downf3 – Registered Marketing (@MktRegistrado) May 17, 2020

“It will be a new and exciting chapter in the history of Sunderland, with challenges to overcome in the current situation of football, but confident in laying solid foundations to achieve sustainable and lasting development seeking success for the club”, with those words Dreyfus introduced himself.

The EFL ((English Football League) approved the purchase and has as a rule that the new owners declare where the money to be invested comes from. That is why it took almost two months to confirm the operation. In June 2020 it was denied The purchase from Mohamed Bin Salman, Arab prince, who was obsessed with acquiring Newcastle, having more than doubtful income and monetary movements.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus with his father Robert Louis-Dreyfus.

Kyril will seek to emulate the achievements his father had in Marseille. In the team that Darío Benedetto now plays, his father Robert arrived in 1997. He lifted the Intertoto Cup in 2005 and reached two UEFA Cup finals (1999 fell with Parma and 2005 with Valencia).