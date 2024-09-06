He stabs his parents and then tries to kill himself by stabbing his throat. Perhaps a fight with the father and mother or other reasons related to family problems are at the root of theassault occurred in the early afternoon in a house in the small municipality of Gagliolejust over 500 inhabitants, in the Macerata area. The father and mother were stabbed he was a 23 year old young man who attacked the parents with multiple blows and then he turned the knife towards himself, damaging his trachea. Now the father, a 65-year-old retired carabiniere, and his 23-year-old son are hospitalized in serious conditions at the regional hospital of Torrette. The woman, in her 60s, reportedly suffered less serious injuries..

The town of Macerata is in shock over what happened around 3pm. The 118 paramedics, the Carabinieri of the Camerino Company, led by Captain Angelo Faraca, and the military of the Macerata Operations Department led by Colonel Massimiliano Mengasini intervened immediately on site. They are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the attack in the house And the motive that pushed the son to attack his parentsThe mother was reportedly hit by a single stab wound while the boy struck his father with a series of blows who have reached the age of 65 in the chest and abdomen. Precisely because of the serious injuries he suffered, he was transferred by helicopter ambulance to the regional hospital of Torrette. In these hours the man has undergone surgery: he is now in the operating room and the prognosis for him is reserved. Also the young man, who inflicted serious wounds on himself and was initially transported to the hospital of Camerino, is now in the hospital structure of Torrette for all the necessary care.

According to initial reports, the young man had never behaved in the past in a way that could lead one to hypothesize an attack of this kind.. The Carabinieri are collecting all the necessary elements, including testimonies, to understand what drove him to stab his father and mother and then attempt suicide. The area around the house has been cordoned off by the Carabinieri, who have informed the prosecutor on duty at the Macerata prosecutor’s office, to allow the military to examine the scene of the attempted murder and reconstruct the dynamics of the attack.