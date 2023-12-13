In the USA, a 23-year-old girl fell in love with a 44-year-old man and got engaged to him

A US woman became engaged to a man almost twice her age and faced condemnation. About it reports The Sun.

Amira Rajab, 23, from Chicago, Illinois, met 44-year-old Bryce Wood several years ago. The couple quickly found a common language thanks to their love for sports: the girl is engaged in bodybuilding, and her partner works as a trainer. According to Rajab, she and Wood did not know each other's age when they began communicating.

After some time, the girl became close to the man and fell in love with him, and in July 2022 he proposed to her. The bride and groom claim that they are not embarrassed by the big age difference. Despite this, many netizens do not believe in the sincere relationship of the future spouses.

So, some people claim that Wood is old enough to be Rajab's father. Many also find it suspicious that a man would choose a young partner over a mature woman of his age. Nevertheless, the couple tries to ignore criticism and continues to enjoy each other's company.

