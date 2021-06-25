THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 25 June 2021, 22:26

A scooter driver was injured in a fall in the San Diego neighborhood of Lorca. Several calls to 112 alerted of the accident after 8:00 p.m. They indicated that the 23-year-old driver of a scooter had suffered a fall and was unconscious. Police from the Local Police of Lorca and a Mobile Emergency Unit 061 traveled to the site. The UME physician reported that once the wounded man had been treated, he was transferred unconscious to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.