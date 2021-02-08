On Belinsky Street in Yekaterinburg, a high-rise building is on fire, in which the smoke exhaust system did not work, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on Monday, February 8.

The department received the fire signal at 07:08 (05:08 Moscow time).

“According to preliminary information, electrical panels from the 1st to the 9th floor in a 23-storey administrative building are on fire on an area of ​​30 square meters,” the portal quotes the statement of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. “Е1.RU”…

It is noted that the building is now completely de-energized. Eight pieces of equipment and 23 rescuers are working at the scene. Some of them are trying to get to the source of the fire, the rest are looking for people who can be blocked in the building.

In addition, the portal’s journalists write that a man asks for help from a window on the 13th floor. According to them, the Emergencies Ministry tried to fit high-rise fire fighting equipment to the building, but the entrance to the house was closed.

Earlier that day, students living in the dormitory of the Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU) in Petroverigsky lane in the center of the capital were evacuated due to smoke in the building. The reason was a fire in the evicted part of the hostel.