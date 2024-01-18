Moneglia – Just turned twenty-two years old, model, physique du role, born in Milan, but since the age of 2 he has lived in Moneglia where his family moved when he was still little, Enea Figini in recent days he was the protagonist of the prestigious Milan Fashion Week show for the brand Giorgio Armaniwhich presented the autumn winter 2024 men's collection.

«It was the first fashion show I ever did, and starting with such an important Italian brand was very satisfying – he comments – I started working as a model a couple of months ago, I like it, we'll see what the future holds for me and what the agency that follows me will propose me. In this regard – she adds – I would like to thank Matteo Mazzimy agent, and Jeremiah the casting director of Armani». Enea is a sportsman, even if he is now taking on other paths. «I've always played volleyball but this year I stopped. I also attend the University of Genoa, studying “Sports governance and information policies”, in Political sciences. My other great passion, in fact, is sport, as a lifestyle and physical activity in general – it goes on – In addition to volleyball, I love other sports, such as swimming, skiing and also snowboarding, and beach Volleyball. I have a lot of fun and I like it a lot.”

And compared to the fashion industry, the family is already very proud of Aeneas: «They immediately didn't look favorably on my decision but now they are aware of my happiness, and they are happy too». PS: Aeneas he's single, who knows, maybe love will blossom on the catwalks.