Indian man vows not to wash for women, animals and peace

At the age of 40, a resident of India swore that he would not bathe as long as crimes against women, territorial disputes and the killing of innocent animals continued. Since then, he has never broken his promise, writes Times Now edition.

Dharmadev Ram, 62, from Baikantpur village, Bihar, has not bathed in 22 years. “In 1975 I was working in a factory in Jagatdala, West Bengal. I got married in 1978 and lived a normal life. But in 1987, I suddenly realized that territorial disputes, animal killings and atrocities against women were on the rise. I turned to a guru who took me as a disciple and set me on the right path,” he explained.

Since 2000, Ram has refused to bathe and has not backed down from his vow even after the death of his son and wife. Despite this, the neighbors do not condemn him, as the man pursues a good goal.

