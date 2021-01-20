Sad news mourned the football environment in La Plata at the beginning of the year. Patricio guaita, player of the Platense Amateur League, died after breaking down last Monday in training. He was 22 years old and the son of Cristian Guaita, a former Estudiantes footballer.

As published The day, the player began to feel bad after doing the preseason training of his team, Rural Community. Next to him was his father, who also works for that club as an assistant to the coach. Although he managed to be assisted by the doctors, finally Patricio died.

“We regret to report the death of Patricio Guaita, former Talleres player and current Rural Community player. The 22-year-old defender he broke down in practice yesterday and couldn’t cope”They communicated from the Amateur League on Twitter.

Pato, as his friends used to call him, was 22 years old and had made the lower divisions at the Estudiantes de La Plata club where his father and uncle / grandfather had excelled.

Cristian Guaita, the father, was champion with the Pincha in the National of 1983 and also played in Danubio de Uruguay, before retiring with the Temperley shirt. Your uncle / grandfather, Enrique GuaitaHe also played in Estudiantes, in addition to playing in Racing, in Rome in Italy and in the selection of that country, with which he won the 1934 World Cup.

Patricio, for his part, worked as a defender and had had a past in Talleres Provincial and Gonnet, in the same league. He had also gone through different tests in European clubs, where he was looking to launch his career as a professional footballer.

Patricio Guaita, the young soccer player in the La Plata league who died after training.

According to local publications, the Duck was very excited about his new project, since in the next season it was going to be directed by a technical body of which his father was part, who was with him at the time the decompensation occurred.

“All of us who are part of the Rural Community family accompany Cristian Guaita and his entire family in grief at the loss of his son Patricio Guaita,” they wrote from the Los Hornos institution on their Facebook page.

Students, for their part, also issued a message of support: “We regret with deep sorrow the death of Patricio Guaita, a former player in the club’s children’s divisions and son of Cristian, who was a player at our institution in the 1980s and coach of youth divisions “.

We deeply regret the death of Patricio Guaita, former player of the club’s children’s divisions and son of Cristian, who was a player for our institution in the 1980s and coach of youth divisions. pic.twitter.com/UzcVdUksmz – Students of La Plata (@EdelpOficial) January 19, 2021

The wake of the young man took place this Tuesday in the city of La Plata.