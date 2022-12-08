A 22-month-old boy is in serious condition and has been transferred by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville after being found in a car with his grandfather, who later died. The Civil Guard has found both inside the vehicle this Thursday, a day after his disappearance in Manzanilla (Huelva). The family had denounced his absence the day before.

The minor will undergo emergency surgery in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Seville hospital after being transferred in a medicalized helicopter from the health center in the Huelva town of La Palma del Condado, from which he was evacuated. The boy and grandfather were found in his car in Villarrasa, after the Civil Guard completed the search operation in which various patrols participated.

The grandfather was found unconscious and transferred to the Infanta Elena Hospital in Huelva, where he died this afternoon. The mayor of Manzanilla, Cristóbal Carrillo, called the night in which they searched for the two victims of the event, who were found by some neighbors in a black Skoda car on a road in Villarrasa, as “terrifying”. “In the vehicle they found the unconscious grandfather and the minor with some life,” explained the councilor, who mentioned the man’s episodes of depression as a possible cause of the event.

The son and father of the disappeared filed a complaint on Wednesday with the armed institute, which triggered the search for both. In parallel, he spread the search on social networks, where he said that they had been missing since 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The brother of the missing man has claimed to feel “relieved” by the discovery, after “a whole night looking for him without rest.” Asked what could have happened, he pointed out that it could be related to episodes of anxiety suffered by his brother.

The armed institute had activated a search operation after the filing of said complaint with the participation of various patrols and to which a helicopter had also been incorporated, something that was subject to “the evolution of the state of the weather”, which this Thursday is marked by heavy rains in the province of Huelva, for which the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated yellow and orange level warnings throughout the day.