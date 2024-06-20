Women’s football has been fighting for decades to have its rightful place in the most important tournaments of this sport worldwide. During the celebration of the 48th edition of the Copa América, women will be seen refereeing matches for the first time in this tournament, although their presence is already common in other championships and leagues around the world. Eight female referees will participate in the oldest national team meeting in the world that begins this Thursday.

The Brazilian Edina Alves and the American Maria Penso will be the main referees and will be accompanied by Neuza Back, Mary Blanco, Migdalia Rodríguez, Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt as assistants, while the Nicaraguan Tatiana Guzmán will serve as video assistant referee (VAR by its acronym in English).

In the coming weeks, viewers around the world will be able to watch eight women officiate matches organized by CONCACAF and CONMEBOL in various matches that will take place in 14 cities across the country.

Who will be the referees at the Copa América 2024?

For the first time in history, the men’s CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 will have the presence of female referees, they are:

Edina Alves – Brazil (Referee)

Neuza Back – Brazil (Assistant)

Mary Blanco – Colombia (Assistant)

Migdalia Rodríguez – Venezuela (Assistant)

On the part of the CONCACAF they will be:

Maria Penso – United States (Referee)

Brooke Mayo – United States (Assistant)

Kathryn Nesbitt – United States (Assistant)

Tatiana Guzmán – Nicaragua (VAR)

Women who have made history in the world of arbitration

The struggle of the pioneers has been fundamental for this sport to gradually make its way and break down a large number of prejudices. In 2021, Edina Alves Batista, the Brazilian referee who will also be present at the 2024 Copa América, made history by becoming the first woman to officiate a match at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup witnessed several historic milestones in football, including the participation of the Japanese Yamashita Yoshimi, the French Stéphanie Frappart, the Rwandan Salima Mukansanga, the Mexican Karen Díaz Medina, the Brazilian Neuza Back and the American Kathryn Nesbitt as referees, marking a before and after in women’s refereeing at a global level.

Last year was especially significant for women in Mexican soccer. Katia García, Enedina Caudillo, Sandra Ramírez and Karen Díaz were selected by FIFA to be part of the refereeing team for the Australia/New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup.

This 2024, Colombia has not been left behind, María Victoria Daza, Mayra Sánchez and Eliana Ortiz have been chosen for the U-20 Women’s World Cup that will be held in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali in the month of August.

And from June 20 to July 14, Edina Alves, Maria Penso, Neuza Back, Mary Blanco, Migdalia Rodríguez, Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt and Tatiana Guzmán will be in charge of refereeing in the Copa América.

