Friday, August 23, 2024, 17:07



Updated 17:21h.









A 21-year-old Spanish woman died this Friday in Madeira while hiking with two other members of her family who were accompanying her and who were injured, according to local authorities.

The three tourists were on a route to a waterfall near the town of Faia. A spokesman for the Fire Brigade confirmed to RTP that it is not a particularly recommended route, but that it has become popular due to posts on social media and is frequented by tourists.

Sources cited by the Portuguese daily ‘Publico’ have identified the victims as members of the same family – father, mother and daughter. The two survivors have been taken to a health centre to receive initial psychological assistance.

The incident is not related to the wave of fires that has affected the archipelago in recent days and which has prompted the dispatch of two amphibious aircraft from Spain, within the framework of aid promoted by the European Union for this type of disaster.