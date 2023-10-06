Friday, October 6, 2023, 16:40



A 21-year-old motorcyclist was injured this Friday afternoon when he collided with a car on Castillo de Mula de Altorreal street, in Molina de Segura. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, the events occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. The motorcyclist collided head-on with the car and was left lying on the ground.

Local Police patrols and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with health workers from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene of the events. The victim was transferred in an EMU to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.