A 21-year-old woman was injured “very very seriously” on Friday night in Madrid, when she was hit by a vehicle on Avenida de la Albufera, the main axis of the Puente de Vallecas district, it has reported. a spokesperson for Madrid Emergencies. The car involved has fled, but very shortly after it has been located and the driver, arrested by the Municipal Police, in collaboration with the National Police, according to police sources.

The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. at number 264 Avenida de la Albufera. According to witnesses, the young woman was crossing the street in the vicinity of a pedestrian crossing when the car took her ahead of her. The impact has been brutal, because the woman has been shot “several tens of meters”.

Upon arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection, the run over was unconscious. She suffered multiple traumas, including a severe one to the head. After stabilizing and intubating her, she under an emergency tent known by the name of casteñera, They have transferred her in a very serious condition to the 12 de Octubre hospital.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.