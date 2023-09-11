He was 21 years old and had witnessed, in silence, the daily hell that his mother suffered. The mistreatment, they say, was constant, but the complaints ended up being filed because the victim did not ratify them and the vicious circle returned. Until everything ended in a heads or tails that always tends to be lost by the weaker party.

Only the name is fictitious to preserve his privacy and that of his family. The rest is completely real. Sara (21 years old) killed her stepfather by stabbing her in the chest with a kitchen knife. After investigating the case, the judge has decided to dismiss the homicide – before even reaching trial – by applying the complete defense of self-defense, as argued by the Prosecutor’s Office and the lawyer Yasmín de la Rosa, who defends the young woman. This is her story.

It happened three years ago in an old warehouse located at the end of Pacífico Street, in Malaga. Sara’s mother and her partner had squatted the old warehouse and turned it into her home, where they lived with her daughters. Sara is the oldest. The family was about to be evicted, since a development of 300 homes is going to be built on those lands – almost on the beachfront, in Sacaba Beach.

The first call was recorded at 2:13 a.m. on September 17, 2020. The police found a woman calling for help from a window. It was Sara’s mother, who had barricaded herself there with her. Outside the ship was her other daughter, who had gone to the place after receiving a call from Sara; She told the officers that her stepfather had attacked her sister and that they feared he was hiding.

trail of blood



The police forced a padlock on the outside gate and used the keys that the women threw to them from the window to enter. They only needed to follow the trail of blood to find on the ground floor the body of a man lying on the ground and without a shirt, which revealed the fatal stab wound in his chest. On the upper floor, still locked in the bedroom, they found the mother and daughter. Sara had a bleeding wound on her face and complained of chest pain.

The couple had occupied an old industrial warehouse in Malaga and had turned it into their home.







Before being transferred to the hospital, the young woman, who was in early care as a child when a certain developmental delay was noted, spontaneously stated: «Mom’s partner hurts mom and hits her. I took her knife because she was hitting mom. She hit me with a hammer in the mouth and on the chest. When she came to hit me I stuck the knife in her chest. Upon hearing her, the Homicide Group agents understood that they were dealing with a different case.

When the events occurred, Sara’s little sister was outside the ship. Her mother told the police that her partner got drunk and started threatening her with a knife. The young woman, “as on other occasions,” left her room to defend her. The woman revealed that the episodes of sexist violence had been constant and that she had filed several complaints that had been filed because she refused to testify against her partner. But Sara had witnessed this mistreatment.

After that first incident, the man seemed to walk towards the master bedroom, but – according to the woman – he turned around “suddenly” and walked towards them with two hammers. Sara stood in front of her to protect her mother while they both retreated to take refuge in the young woman’s room. At that moment, always according to her mother’s version, he lunged at Sara and hit her with one of her hammers. He caused a wound on her lip that required three stitches and a bruise on her chest.

“Terrified” and hidden



Mother and daughter managed to barricade themselves “terrified” in the room, from where they called Sara’s sister to warn her to be careful when returning home, since her stepfather was “drunk and violent.” They did not know that he was mortally wounded.

At the police station, the mother told investigators: “If my daughter had not interceded, I have no doubt that I would now be dead or with several hammer blows to the head.” Sara was arrested for the homicide and she was handed over to the judge, who released her provisionally because even then she saw signs of her legitimate defense. But it had to be proven with evidence.



The police officers seized the murder weapon, a 20-centimetre kitchen knife, inside the property.







The lawyer Yasmín de la Rosa requested that the complete defense be applied based on the three requirements that make it up: that there is an illegitimate and imminent aggression (the attack with the two hammers), the rational necessity of the means used to repel that attack (interposing the knife) and that there is no prior provocation. The prosecutor and the defense lawyer requested DNA tests on the blood found in the visual inspection, and especially on that found on the hammers.

“Out of oneself”



The autopsy endorsed some of the extremes expressed by the women. The 43-year-old man had a high level of alcohol in his blood, as well as traces of marijuana, which would corroborate his mother’s statement that he was “out of his mind.” Forensic experts detected a single stab wound that caused his death.

DNA tests also pointed in the same direction. Scientific Police determined that there was Sara’s blood on one of the hammers, which confirmed the assault that she said she had suffered. They also found her stepfather’s blood on her handles, which would prove that she was carrying both weapons when she received the stab wound that ended her life.

With the results of the genetic tests, the lawyer once again requested that the case be archived, arguing self-defense, a request to which the Prosecutor’s Office joined this time in a detailed report in which it concluded: “The proven existence of a close past of domestic violence suffered by the woman and observed in silence by her daughter. If we do not act, the violence already experienced would be repeated and […] “That could not have any other outcome than a terrible one for her mother or for herself.” The judge responded by agreeing to the provisional file.