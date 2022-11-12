A student at Alexandria University, Seif El-Din Ahmed Mokhtar, worked for nearly two years to develop the idea of ​​an “environmentally friendly robot” that could work with electricity and the sun, to clean sea debris and protect marine life.

The robot named Environmentally Friendly ROV recently won second place in the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects, which allowed it to be among the most important projects in COP27, to present the idea to various investors interested in distinctive climate-related projects.

The student at the Faculty of Engineering, Alexandria University, “Department of Computer and Communications Engineering” says: “The beginning of the idea was when we presented in one of the major competitions more than once, so that after more than one attempt we could get first place, and our specialization in our field of study would benefit us from avoiding any previous mistakes. “.

He continued, “Our professors at the university were very helpful to us, developed us and stood by us, and encouraged each other as students to continue and not stop, because we know very well that this invention has a great benefit on the environment and will prevent pollution and benefit human life.”

The robot performs a number of very important roles, such as underwater exploration, as it descends to depths of up to 400 meters.

– Removes plastic waste and oil stains on the sea surface.

Equipped with highly sensitive cameras to identify marine organisms and their impact on climate change.

– The relevant ministries were very impressed with the idea, and they tried in the Climate Conference to link contact with the various bodies specialized in this field.

Seif: The National Green Projects Initiative gave us the opportunity to appear in front of the world at COP27, to present and develop our idea and obtain investments.

Seif: We seek to implement the idea in all countries of the world, and not be limited to Egypt.

Seif believes that there are tens of millions of tons of plastic entering the marine world annually, and they are very dangerous to marine animals, because these plastics are very dangerous, and they need many years to decompose.

On the role of his family in supporting him, he noted: “They were very encouraging to me, and supported me strongly. My father is a professor at the Faculty of Science, and my mother is an agent for the Jewelry Museum in Alexandria. They encouraged me very much and never stopped supporting me, they are all the best in my life.”

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Saif confirmed that “the waste that is extracted from the seas is reused and recycled, and the oils that are removed from the water are re-entered in the industrial process.”

Climate specialists and activists will be able to benefit from the statistics that Seif has collected over the past months related to the impact of marine organisms on climate changes, according to the young inventor.