

12/11/2024



Updated at 5:47 p.m.





The 2025 season will bring a lot of emotion. There are several bullfighters who will say goodbye to the fans, their audience and their followers. The first to announce it, on the 11th of the 11th, was Fernando Robleño: “I think it’s time to say goodbye,” he wrote in his…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only