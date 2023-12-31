War in Israel Hell opened in Israel on October 7 when 3,000 Hamas jihadists devastated the kibbutzim near the Strip, murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped almost 250. Tel Aviv's response was immediate: an offensive on Gaza that has caused more than 20,000 dead, most of them women and children, in a terrible humanitarian catastrophe.

Türkiye and Morocco trembled On February 6, a chain of earthquakes with magnitudes up to 7.8 on the Richter scale caused 43,550 deaths and more than 100,000 injuries in Turkish Eastern Anatolia. The collapse of many new buildings sparked public anger and questions about safety standards set by Erdogan's government. The earth also shook Morocco on September 8 with an earthquake that left 3,000 dead and the towns of the Atlas Mountains devastated.

Biden, candidate Joe Biden will run for re-election as president of the United States in the November 5 elections. Trump's candidacy, sitting in the dock several times, is up in the air.

Jinping, with more power On March 10, Xi Jinping became the first president of China to have three consecutive terms and accumulates unprecedented power, since he is also general secretary of the Communist Party. Closely watched by the US and the EU, he has attempted to ease his affinity with Russia.

Goodbye to 'Il Cavaliere' and Kissinger After a long era of power, corruption, luxury and inflammatory statements, 'Il Cavaliere', Silvio Berlusconi, died in June at the age of 86 from a lung infection resulting from leukemia. Another historic leader, Henry Kissinger, died at the age of 100. As admired as he was hated, for some he was an expert in foreign policy. For others a war criminal.

Historic enlargement of NATO The war in Ukraine has marked the agendas of NATO and the European Union, which face the historic milestone of expanding their number of partners. The Alliance is processing Sweden's entry and has already accepted Finland, the two countries close to Russia that requested its protection. The EU has opened the door to Moldova and Ukraine, although kyiv still has to deliver in the fight against corruption.