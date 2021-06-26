Relatives of the disappeared have placed their photos on a fence, where they have placed candles and flowers in their honor. / afp

F. ALVARADO Surfside (Florida) Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10:49 PM

The

Search for more than 150 missing residents of a Florida building that collapsed three days ago has grown increasingly desperate this saturday, since

smoldering fire hampered rescue efforts and the authorities said that

they had not located any sign of life in the mountain of rubble. It also transcended something that many feared:

in a 2018 report an engineer already warned of significant structural damage under the pool deck and “concrete deterioration” in the 12-story underground parking garage.

Despite non-stop work going on at the scene in Surfside, a coastal city near Miami, search teams had found no survivors, as Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava confirmed at a news conference. .

The death toll, officially four, is feared to rise as the tracking moves deeper into each floor of the skyscraper. stacked in its fall.

Aided by dogs, cameras, sonar and heavy equipment,

rescuers were looking for spaces in the rubble that could give air to possible survivors. “The most important thing now is hope,” said Fire Chief Alan Cominsky. That’s what drives us. It is an extremely difficult situation.

“Very alarming” problem



The aforementioned engineer’s report dated 2018, published by city officials, was prepared for the building’s board, for a major repair project that will begin this year.

It has not yet been clarified if the damage described is related to the collapse of the building.. Levine Cava said officials were not aware of the report. Deputy Mayor Tina Paul called the structural problem described in the document “very alarming” in an email yesterday morning.

Engineer Frank Morabito warned that

the waterproofing installed under the pool deck had failed due to a major design error. In addition, he said that the concrete columns, beams and walls of the garage showed “abundant cracks”, including areas under the pool with “exposed and deteriorated rebar.”

Due to these details, Governor Ron DeSantis noted that

officials were weighing the possibility of evacuating the condo’s sister building, which was built at the same time by the same builder.

Morabito’s firm presented an 84-page document to the city last April detailing

a “40-year building repair and restoration” plan for the Champlain Towers South condo, which was built in 1981. The building was to go through recertification this year, a safety requirement for buildings serving four decades in Florida.