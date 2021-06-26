The oceanfront building that collapsed on a street in Miami Beach on Thursday, in the city of the same name, had “significant structural damage” to the concrete slab below the pool deck and “abundant cracks and chipping.” on the columns, beams and walls of the parking lot, according to an engineering report made in 2018 and which were made public on Friday night (early this Saturday in mainland Spain) by the Surfside authorities. The mayor, Charles Burkett, has recommended to the residents of Champlain North Tower, the north tower of the residential complex whose partial collapse has caused four deaths, to vacate their homes. Burkett assured that he does not believe that it will collapse, but that it has “probably the same materials, the same plans” as the victim. Meanwhile, dozens of rescuers continue this Saturday morning, for the third day in a row, searching under the rubble for the 159 missing.

More information

The report from the firm Morabito Consultants did not warn of an imminent danger from the structural damage registered in the collapsed building. So far, however, no link has been officially established between the problems detected by the engineers and the partial collapse of the 12-story building. Specifically, the document revealed problems under the pool deck. “The failed waterproofing is causing significant structural damage to the concrete structural slab,” reads the text in which experts recommended replacing the waterproofing in the short term to prevent deterioration of the concrete from expanding exponentially throughout the complex. Three years after the aforementioned report, the millionaire proposal to repair the damage had not been launched.

Class action lawsuit

Manuel Drezner, one of the neighbors who has lost his home, filed a class action lawsuit this Friday “on behalf of all the others [que se encuentran] in a similar situation ”against the Champlain Towers complexes association. The lawsuit seeks compensation in excess of five million dollars (about 4.1 million euros), with a specific amount to be determined during a potential trial. The Brad Shohn law firm alleges that the complexes association failed to “secure and protect the lives and homes” of those who lived in the building. The lawsuit cites public statements made by Kenneth Direktor, representative of the association, acknowledging that “repair needs had been identified” in the structure of the building.

The Champlain Towers complexes association has insisted that it is not yet possible to conclude what caused the collapse. The lawyer Donna DiMaggio Berger defended on CNN that the association’s board was not aware of any information that would have foreshadowed the tragedy that occurred during the early hours of Thursday. In southern Florida, buildings are required by law to recertify every 40 years. The partially collapsed building was built in 1981. Jim McGuinness, a building sector official for the city of Surfside, said on Friday authorities were awaiting an inspection report for certification.

Miami and nearby coastal communities have experienced a substantial rise in sea level, of up to 30 centimeters during the 20th century, according to some estimates cited by The Washington Post. McGuinness, who was on the roof of the complex just 14 hours before the collapse as part of a secondary inspection, expects the requirements for building recertification to change, reducing that processing period from 40 to 30 or 20 years.