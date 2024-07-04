Shot: 20-year-old young man falls from rented SUP on pond in southern Moscow

A 20-year-old young man fell from a rented SUP on the Nizhny Chernevsky pond in the south of Moscow and was unable to get out. This became known Telegram-Shot channel.

The young man rented a SUP with his friend. During the walk, the resident of the capital lost his balance and fell into a pond.

The arriving medics were unable to resuscitate the city resident.

