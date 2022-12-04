An ambulance at the emergency door of La Arrixaca, in a file image. / VICENTE VICENS/ AGM

A 20-year-old man was injured this Sunday morning in Cartagena when he suffered a traffic accident. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the boy lost control of his motorcycle and ended up hitting the asphalt on the road between Los Nietos and Los Urrutias, which left him unconscious on the road.

The Local Police of Cartagena, Civil Guard, and two units of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, an assistance ambulance and an emergency medical unit (UME), whose personnel attended the scene at the scene, traveled to the scene of the events. injured, who was transferred by the UME to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital with polytrauma.