Police officers put one of the detainees in the car this Saturday in a house on Francisco Grandmontagne street in Burgos. Santi Otero (EFE)

A 28-year-old man died early this Saturday in Burgos after being stabbed by another 20-year-old man, whom he did not know and with whom he had argued at dawn in a bar. The alleged murderer stabbed the victim several times and fled. The police ended up arresting him at the house of a person close to him, where he had hidden. According to sources of the investigation, the aggressor did not know the victim, who was taken to the hospital as soon as he received the stab wounds. The toilets could not save his life.

The event occurred in the Gamonal neighborhood of the Burgos capital, minutes before eight in the morning, on Vitoria street, according to the National Police. The attacker took refuge in a private home, on the street of Francisco Grandmontagne, near the scene, and several teams of agents went there to arrest him along with another friend present in the house. The uniformed men found a kitchen knife with a 20-centimeter blade, considered to be the murder weapon. According to the account of a witness, both had coincided hours before in a nearby bar, where they started an argument. They didn’t know each other at all. After a while, they met again on the public highway and there, without saying a word, the alleged murderer attacked the 28-year-old man and killed him.

The person considered to be the perpetrator of the crime took refuge in the house of “a person close to him”, according to the police statement, until the agents arrived at him and transferred him, a little before two in the afternoon, to the police station to continue. with the investigation that clarifies what happened. The investigations are still open “and new arrests are not ruled out,” according to the Police. The stabbing, which occurred in the middle of the street and at a time when there were already people in bars or nearby businesses, has overwhelmed the residents of the area, who first thing in the morning saw a major police deployment. A person who runs a nearby business, who asks to remain anonymous, assures that he was surprised when “early, going to work”, he saw the official cars and many people gathered in that usually quiet street in Burgos.