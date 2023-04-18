Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:51



A 20-year-old man was injured in the early hours of this Tuesday in a traffic accident in Yecla. The young man was driving on the N-344 road, at kilometer 92, when the vehicle left the road and overturned, and the driver of the car was injured after the impact.

112 received a call from the same injured person at 01:25. Local Police and Civil Guard agents, as well as ambulances with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management, mobilized to the scene. There, they needed the work of the firefighters to rescue the injured person.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium went to the place where the accident had occurred to put the victim out of danger. Subsequently, the patient was stabilized and transferred to the Virgen del Castillo de Yecla hospital.