A 20-year-old man was seriously injured this morning after being shot several times at the door of an establishment in Puerto Banús, in the municipality of Marbella (Málaga, 150,725 inhabitants). The events occurred after one thirty in the morning, when several people were involved in a shooting. The victim has been transferred to the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital in the capital of Malaga, where he is admitted with injuries to his knee. The National Police has opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened. This is the fourth incident with firearms that has occurred on the Costa del Sol in the last month.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service received a call around 1:30 a.m. in the morning in which a person reported that he had heard several gunshots on José Banús Avenue, next to Puerto Banús, near the existing gas station in the area. Officers from both the Marbella Local Police and the National Police traveled to the scene.

Once at the scene, the information gathered by the agents indicated that a man had been injured in the shooting who, however, was no longer in the area. Later, they were able to find out that the young man had been transferred by other people to the Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga. At the hospital he was evaluated by a traumatology team, which decided that it was not necessary to perform surgery, although he did remain hospitalized, according to health sources.

The National Police has opened an investigation to try to clarify this “new incident with the use of firearms,” according to police sources. This is the second to occur this week in Marbella and the fourth in the last month, with drug trafficking always the main hypothesis. This past Monday, in fact, two people traveling on a motorcycle fired several shots at a restaurant located in the Nueva Andalucía area. The windows were shattered, but there were no injuries.

A little over a month ago, on February 12, several calls to 112 reported that they had also heard several gunshots in Nueva Andalucía, although there were no injuries. Two days earlier, in the same area, two men got out of a car around midnight and, without saying a word, shot another. They then quickly fled in the same vehicle. The victim was shot twice, one in the leg and another in the arm, so he had to be transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, although his condition was not serious.

