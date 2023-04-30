“We are going to open the relevant investigation, find out with the data we have and commission an educational inspection about what has happened.” The President of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, was forceful this morning about the suicide of a 20-year-old girl in Gijón, who accused former classmates from the Asunción school of bullying in the handwritten note she left before disappearing from her home.

The head of the Asturian Executive pointed out that the school “has made itself available” to the authorities and stressed that “the protocols must be strengthened.” «It is very important that people understand that when we find out about a situation of bullying, we cannot look the other way. It must be denounced because unfortunately, if this attitude is not cut, it can lead to a tragedy like the one we have experienced. Barbón also called for “joint reflection” and assured that he has told the counselor that it is necessary to look for other formulas “if the schools are not able to locate” this type of case. “It cannot be that a case of bullying leads to a person losing their life, committing suicide,” he lamented.

The President of the Principality said he felt “very sad and angry” upon learning of the tragedy and expressed his “sorrow to the relatives” of the young woman. You have to lose your fear and break the taboo when someone needs help. I went to the psychologist when I was young and I say it openly, to the kids and people who are going through a complicated situation, who do not hesitate to ask for help, “said Barbón. Finally, the Asturian president, who “roundly” condemned bullying, appealed to the educational community: “At the slightest suspicion of bullying, do not be silent, do not look the other way, that is terrible.”

hours of anguish



The Gijón firefighters rescued the body of the young woman at the foot of the Santa Catalina hill, after a long night of searching by her family and friends. The alarm went off, together with the strangeness of her disappearance, due to the content of a handwritten note that the young woman had uploaded to social networks a few hours before -on Friday, around eight in the evening-, stating her intention to remove herself. life and accusing former classmates from the Asunción school of harassment.

The worrying content of the note, in which the young woman wanted her stalkers to be aware of the damage they had caused her even after finishing school, made her friends share the image of the manuscript through of their own networks in an attempt to avoid the fatal outcome. “She has been missing for hours. Notify the Police if you see her, “they pointed out, also uploading photos of the young woman and even a description of the clothes in which she had been seen for the last time in case anyone identified her when they found her on the street.

For their part, the family reported the case to the Police, who soon classified it as a “disturbing disappearance.” And throughout the night, agents and relatives searched for her without success in areas such as San Lorenzo beach. But in the morning the worst omens were fulfilled. “Firefighters and Rescue have located the lifeless body of a young woman at the foot of Cerro de Santa Catalina, after a search carried out by the first exit vehicle, with three troops, and the Rescue jet ski,” reported the City Hall while the family members, devastated, accompanied the Police and the funeral services in Punta Liquerique, from where it was pulled ashore.

anger messages



After knowing the sad ending, the messages asking for help turned into condolences, but also anger towards those who, with their actions, could have led the young woman down that path. And already in the afternoon, the Assumption, a center directly referred to in the note, made the aforementioned statement public. “In the face of the death of a former student, the school wants to express its condolences to her family and friends.

Both the management of the center and the owners and the entire educational community deeply regret this painful loss, which has caused enormous sadness and shock in all members of the school, “he says. And he adds that “we know that in moments like these no words are enough; We make our own the pain that his family feels and we pray to God to grant him the necessary strength to face this terrible loss. The young woman’s remains were veiled yesterday at the funeral home and her funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday.

A 21-year-old girl in Gijón has committed suicide and has left a letter about how the bullying she received for years at the La Asunción school in Gijón affected her. She has always been quite disgusting for a large part of the students at that school. We all know people who have had a bad time there. pic.twitter.com/LkHGcy9aJd — Alfonso Fs (@alfonsofs_) April 29, 2023

Psychologists have been warning of the relationship between bullying and the alarming number of suicides among young people. “Having been a victim of bullying, at school or on social networks, is a risk factor,” says the expert Silvia Álava Reyes, who points out that it is not so common for it to occur some time after leaving school, “but not it means that it cannot happen”, for which reason he asked that awareness be raised to prevent ‘bullying’ and cut it in time, “working on the emotional part of the students”.