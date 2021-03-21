The Local Police of Seville and the Group of Investigation and Analysis of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard (GIAT) are investigating a 20-year-old girl for driving on the Sevillian SE-30 highway at 180 kilometers per hour. Above, the girl recorded and uploaded the images on her Instagram account, facilitating their identification.

Would have committed allegedly two crimes against road safety. One for speeding when you are traveling at 180 kilometers per hour in an area where the maximum is 80 kilometers per hour. And the other for reckless driving, as you can see in the video. The proceedings have been sent to the Special Prosecutor for Road Safety.

Emergencias Sevilla found the case through networks

It all happened on January 6, when the local police social media team, which is also in charge of managing the Seville Emergencies profiles, located using Osint techniques for monitoring social networks a video in which the young woman in question could be seen driving a vehicle at a much higher speed to the one recommended by SE-30.

In the video, which Emergencias Sevilla has uploaded on its Twitter account, You can see the young woman driving at full speed, above 170 kilometers per hour, without any worries and with music at full volume.

When viewing the audiovisual document, The investigations began to be able to identify the person behind the account that had published the video on the networks, reaching the conclusion that it was the same person who appears driving. The GIAT agents of the Civil Guard have already taken a statement from the investigated.

Role of the DGT and follow-up of the itinerary

The agents, Thanks to the DGT traffic cameras, they were also able to follow the driver’s itinerary, as can also be seen in the images, helping to relate the girl to the Instagram video.

Plus, That same morning, it so happened that the Local Police had detected the presence of high-end cars circulating at high speed through the streets of Polígono Sur (Seville). Agents were able to identify the drivers and the vehicles, which were owned by a luxury car rental company.

The car is high-end, with a power of 585 hp, and with the capacity to reach 320 kilometers per hour and an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.6 seconds.