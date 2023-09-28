A group of fishermen found on a beach in the department of Colonia, in the southwest of Uruguay, the body of a 15.5 meter long whale and around 20 tons in weight.

This was confirmed this Wednesday to the EFE Agency by the representative of the Kerayvoty animal reserve Julio Medina, who was in charge of notifying the national authorities after being informed of the sighting of the body of the cetacean on the coast of the Uruguayan town of Artilleros.

Medina indicated that he received the first indication of the sighting of the animal last Friday, but that he was only able to go to the site this Tuesday because it is an area “that has little access.”

According to the person in charge of the nature reserve, intended for the preservation and conservation of native and exotic animals, located about four kilometers from Artilleros, veterinarians consulted They estimated that it was a blue whale.

“It is a whale that weighs around 20 tons or so. It measures 15.5 meters long and 3.4 meters wide,” he stated, to which he pointed out that the last time a specimen of this species was seen stranded in the South American country was a century ago.

The director of the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources of the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay, Jaime Coronel, confirmed to EFE that a team of technicians from his department will go to the site “between today and tomorrow” to study the whale.

According to Coronel, samples will be taken and An attempt will be made to determine the reason why the whale ended up stranded there.

“It is not an animal that has been reported to be suffering from avian influenza in other countries, so we would estimate in principle that there is no relationship, because there is no previous report, given that this affected Chile and Argentina in places where these animals are very common. more present,” he said.

On the other hand, he announced that the body of the cetacean will then be buried, which will involve “a fairly complex operation.”

EFE

