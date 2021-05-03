Divorce cases in Fujairah decreased during the past year by 20.1%, compared to the year 2019, with the registration of 159 divorce cases issued by the courts of the Emirate of Fujairah, compared to 199 cases in 2019, according to the Fujairah Statistics Center through the statistical yearbook for the year 2020.

According to the results of the Fujairah Statistics Center, the emirate witnessed 111 divorce cases between citizens, 21 cases between a citizen and a foreigner, and three cases of a citizen and a foreigner, while 24 cases were recorded for residents and residents.

According to the statistics of the Fujairah Sharia Court issued in the statistical book for the year 2020 regarding divorce certificates, 126 divorce certificates were recorded, including 86 divorce cases between a male and female citizen, 15 divorce cases between a male and a foreigner, three cases between a foreigner and a citizen, and 22 cases between a resident.

On the other hand, marriage contracts increased during the past year by 25% compared to 2019, to reach 859 marriages, compared to 637 in 2019, and the number of contracts registered in the Sharia courts of Fujairah and Dibba Al Fujairah reached 734 contracts between a male and female citizen, 57 contracts between a citizen and a foreigner, and 17 contracts Between a foreigner and a citizen, and 51 contracts between a resident and a resident.

Lawyers attributed the noticeable decrease in divorce cases, especially those for simple or momentary reasons, to the amendments to the Personal Status Law, in Articles (118) and (120) of the law, which gave the judge the authority to reject the divorce lawsuit based on flimsy reasons, if the wife was unable to Prove the serious harm caused to her by the husband.

Lawyer and legal advisor, Rashid Al-Hafiti, confirmed that the decline in the divorce rate during the past year is mainly due to amendments to the Personal Status Law, which aims to reduce cases of divorce due to harm, stabilize families, and not expose family secrets, whether from the husband or wife, pointing out that the significant decrease And the continuing rates of total divorce are a positive indication of the rising awareness among spouses.

He pointed out that the most important provisions of the amendment were to allow the judge to reject the divorce lawsuit if he did not prove any real harm to the wife, and if the dispute between the spouses continues, and one of the spouses files a divorce case for the second time, the judge shall appoint two arbiters to consider the dispute, and try to reform or rule in it.

Al-Hafiti explained that articles in the Personal Status Law were amended during the past year to reduce the number of divorce cases for flimsy reasons, and Article (118) specified cases of damage lawsuits, as it stipulated that “If the harm is not proven, the case shall be rejected, and if the discord continues between the spouses, then the one affected by them will be rejected. To file a new lawsuit, and if the Family Guidance Committee and the judge were unable to reconcile between them, the judge appointed two judgments from their families, if possible, after assigning each of the spouses to name the judgment of his family as much as possible in the next session at most, or else he would appoint someone who is known for his experience and ability to reform And if one of the spouses fails to name his judgment, or fails to attend this session, this judgment is not subject to appeal.

The legal advisor, attorney Amna Al-Darmaki, believes that by amending the Personal Status Law, the ruling on divorce has become more fair, especially since during previous years some wives were filing a damaging divorce case for reasons that may be classified as simple and almost trivial, stressing that the new procedures through which the reasons are determined. The truth is, it is difficult for spouses to obtain a divorce if the reasons are not convincing.

Regarding the increase in marriage contracts during the past year, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi, a member of the Federal National Council, a social worker in the family guidance department at the Dibba Fujairah Court, said: “In light of the repercussions of the (Covid-19) pandemic and the precautionary measures taken to ensure control of this epidemic. From closing the marriage halls and giving up the ostentation, and the expenses that were spent to complete the marriage ceremony, all of them worked to reduce marriage expenses, to encourage young people to form a family.

She pointed out that the results of the decisions regarding the precautionary measures imposed by the Corona pandemic, such as closing halls and specifying a small number to attend marriage, played a positive role, and contributed to the rise in marriage contracts as a result of lower costs.

• The new procedures reduced the spouses’ access to divorce if the reasons were not convincing.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

