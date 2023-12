Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 1:36 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in Moratalla this Tuesday at 1:02 p.m. The tremor was recorded on the surface, according to the National Geographic Institute. The epicenter was located in the northeast of the municipality, in an area close to the Albacete town of Tazona.