This Thursday night there was a microseism Magnitude 2.3, recorded west of the Benito Juarez City Hallin Mexico City.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that the event occurred at 8:49 p.m., surprising residents of various areas west of the capital, such as La Condesa, Roma Sur and Narvarte.

“After the registration of a microseism Tonight, in the area where the previous movements have been recorded in Mexico City, we activated communication protocols with the Integrated Risk Management and Civil Protection Units of the Mayors’ Offices,” the capital government reported.

The Secretariat for Integrated Risk Management and Civil Protection He said that there was a perception in the mayors’ offices Alvaro Obregon, Benito Juarez and Coyoacan, although no incidents have been reported.

Although micro-earthquakes often go unnoticed due to their low intensity, on this occasion several social media users reported having felt a slight vibration in their homes and offices.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) confirmed that the epicenter of the microquake was located in the Benito Juárez Municipality, a densely populated area with high vehicular traffic.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico agency located the epicenter very close to the Viaducto – Insurgentes – Nuevo León intersection.

Although the magnitude of 2.3 is relatively low compared to other earthquakes that affect the country, this type of earthquake can be noticeably felt in tall buildings or areas close to the epicenter.

In neighborhoods such as La Condesa and Roma Sur, located in the heart of the city, some residents reported feeling a brief jolt, which led them to share their experience on social media.

Mexico City is a region prone to seismic activity due to its location in a geologically active zone.

According to experts, microseisms are part of the natural seismic behavior of the region, but generally do not represent a significant danger. However, the constant seismic activity in the city is a reminder of the importance of being prepared and keeping civil protection protocols in place.